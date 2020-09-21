    Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 10 Dead & Several Feared Trapped as 3-Storeyed Building Collapses in Patel Compound Area in Maharashtra

    Mumbai, September 21: In a tragic incident on Monday,  atleast ten people died when a three-storeyed building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane. Rescue operations have been going on to retrieve the people stuck in the debris.

    According to the latest ANI update, five more people have been rescued. Till now 20 people have been rescued so far. A child was pulled alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is carrying out rescue efforts. The death toll is likely to rise as most of the people were sleeping during that time. Raigad Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 10; Several Still Trapped Under Debris.

    10 dead, several feared trapped in Bhiwandi building collapse: 

    A child being rescued under the debris:


    The incident comes on the backdrop of yet another mishap on August 24, when a five-storey residential building-collapse in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra. At least 16 people had lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

