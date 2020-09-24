Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 41 Dead, Rescue Operations Called Off by Authorities

Mumbai, September 24: The death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse incident rose to 41 on Thursday with more than 15 bodies recovered from the debris. The rescue operations for building collapse incident have been called off at 11.45 am by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) today. Reports inform that this is the third-worst building collapse in the past seven years in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The building in the powerloom town - which is around 10 km from Thane - had 40 flats and around 150 persons lived there.

Bhiwandi Building Collapse; All You Need to Know About the Tragic Incident

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra rose to 41 on Thursday with the recovery of more dead bodies from the debris The authorities called off the rescue operations for Bhiwandi building collapse at 11.45 am on Thursday, September 24. On Monday, the BNMC had suspended two civic officials -- Sudham Jadhav and Dudhnath Yadav -- in connection with the building collapse incident. The Narpoli Police has registered an offence against the builder Syed Ahmed Jilani, and others responsible for the tragic incident. While two civic officials have been suspended in connection with the collapse, an offence has been registered against the building owner. Reports inform that A civic official said the building was served two notices, one in 2019 and another in February, over alleged irregularities, but the residents did not leave as the rent was very low. Thane Guardian Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Sinde has ordered a probe into the lapses leading to the building crash and earlier announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the kin of the dead victims and free medical treatment to the injured. This is the second building collapse in less than a month in the MMR. An eight-year-old five-storey building, Tarique Gardens, had crashed on August 24 in Mahad town of Raigad, claiming 16 lives.

The three-storey building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday when residents were asleep. The tragic incident took place in the Patel compound area in Thane district's Bhiwandi area. As soon as the incident was reported, NDRF teams along with fire brigade, and police reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

