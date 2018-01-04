Bhima-Koregaon violence: Police deny permission for event to be attended by Umar Khalid, Jignesh Mevani

Life in Mumbai has come to a halt amid massive Dalit protests across the city. The Maharashtra police on Wednesday denied permission for an event which Gujarat MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid were to attend as speakers. The event organiser said they had booked Bhaidas Hall for All India National Students' Summit here today. He added that the reason cited by police is that news is doing rounds about Umar Khalid and Jignesh Mevani for the past few days. Students gathered for Chhatra Bharati event outside Bhaidas Hall were forcibly moved by police force in an attempt to avoid any untoward accident. Violence broke out mainly in the suburbs yesterday where rampaging mobs damaged vehicles, blocked roads and intimidated shops into pulling down shutters.