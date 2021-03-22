Bhima Koregaon: NIA Court Rejects Stan Swamy’s Bail Plea

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Monday, 22 March, rejected the bail application of Elgar Parishad accused father Stan Swamy, who was seeking release on medical grounds, reported Bar and Bench. Swamy is currently detained in Taloja prison, after his arrest in October 2020.

Other than suffering from Parkinson’s, Swamy has also almost lost hearing in both his ears and has fallen down in jail multiple times. He has also undergone two operations for his hernia and still has pain in his lower abdomen, reported LiveLaw. “Despite all odds, humanity is bubbling in Taloja prison,” he had written to his friends earlier in November from inside the jail.

Background

A special NIA court, in October, too, had denied Swamy's bail application, which was filed on medical grounds.

The NIA had at the time opposed bail, declaring that Swamy had been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and was therefore not allowed bail.

The Bhima Koregaon case refers to violence that erupted in the vicinity of a war memorial in the village of that name on 1 January 2018. This was, the NIA claims, after provocative speeches were made during the Elgar Parishad conclave held a day earlier at Shaniwarwada in Pune.

