Bhima Koregaon: Day After Swamy's Death, Report Claims 'Proof' Planted in PC

Just a day after the death of activist Father Stan Swamy, who was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case under UAPA for alleged links with banned Maoists, a report by an American forensic agency has claimed that evidence was 'planted' on the computer of another activist, Surendra Gadling, also arrested in the case.

The malware that targeted Gadling's computer via emails also had several other Bhima-Koregaon accused, including Swamy and Sudha Bhardwaj copied on the mails, the forensic agency has claimed.

The report comes just months after similar claims were made for another arrested activist Rona Wilson, who is also believed to be a victim of the same hackers who targeted Gadling.

Approached by the defence lawyers of the case, the agency previously published two reports regarding the tampering of Rona Wilson's computer to allegedly plant evidence.

What The Report Says

The report, dated June 2021, was published by Arsenal Consulting based in Boston.

According to the report, Gadling's computer had been targetted for over two years via emails, on which several accused including Stan Swamy were also copied, NDTV reported.

NetWire, a commercially available form of malware, was reportedly used to target Gadling's computer.

The analysts reportedly diagnosed Gadling's hard drive to find proof of planting of incriminating evidence and reported that his system was compromised between February 2016 and November 2017.

It further says that at least 14 incriminating letters were planted on the computer by the same attacker who targeted Rona Wilson's system.

The attacker reportedly made several attempts at compromising Gadling's computer via email by 'sending him identical malware (but packaged differently)' through February 2016.

"Ultimately, on 29 February, 2016, Mr Gadling executed this malware," the report said, as quoted by NDTV.

The Washington Post quoted from the report to claim that one afternoon in July 2017, the attacker was active on the two computers for 20 minutes, during which the same incriminating document was deposited on both.

The report further said that the ones copied on the malware-tainted email were the other accused arrested in the case, like Swamy and Bharadwaj.

What Lawyer, NIA Said On the Report

Mihir Desai, who's a part of the defence team in the case, told WP that the findings "go a long way in exonerating the accused and destroying the prosecution’s case."

Meanwhile, Jaya Roy, a spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), declined to comment on the report citing that the matter is sub-judice, WP reported.

'Final Blow to the Case'

'Mumbai Rises to Save Democracy', a coalition of more than 40 civil society organisations, issued a statement to say that this was the "final blow" to the case.

"These findings point to an organised conspiracy of evidence tampering/planting in the Bhima Koregaon case. The extent of the attack renders the Bhima Koregaon case hollow and opens new questions about the state’s prosecution and participation in the conspiracy," it said.

"With the publication of Report III, the total number of files documented as having been planted on the defendants’ hard drives now stands at 48. These 48 files represent the most significant portion of the alleged evidence that the prosecution has brought in their chargesheets. Report III also stands as a stellar example of high quality digital forensic work that establishes a clear case of highly organised evidence tampering and fabrication," it said.

(With inputs from The Washington Post and NDTV.)

