Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA arrests CPI (Maoist) member Stan Swamy from Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 9 (ANI): Stan Swamy, a member of CPI (Maoist), was arrested by NIA yesterday from Ranchi, Jharkhand in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources on Friday.

"Stan Swamy received funds through an associate for the furtherance of CPI (Maoist) activities. Documents related to communications for furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist) and propaganda material of the CPI (Maoist) as well as literature, seized from his possession," NIA sources said.

On January 1 in 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)