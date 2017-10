New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Rahul Prasad Bhatnagar will be the new Union Sports Secretary, replacing incumbent Injeti Srinivas who has been transferred to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the same role, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Bhatnagar, a Uttar Pradesh cadre officer who was also the state Chief Secretary, will also be be the Director General of the Sports Authority of India concurrently.

