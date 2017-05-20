Bhat wins double crown

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Ayush Bhat of Karnataka won a memorable double crown lifting the Boys singles title to add to the doubles crown in the 11th Ramesh Desai memorial under 12 national tennis tournament here today. Siddhi Khandelwal of Gujarat claimed the corresponding girls singles title. Top seed Bhat scored a 6-1 ,7-6(1 ) […]

Siddhi Khandelwal of Gujarat claimed the corresponding girls singles title.

Top seed Bhat scored a 6-1 ,7-6(1 ) win over Arunava Majumdar of West Bengal to annex the singles title and add to the boys doubles title he claimed yesterday.

Top-seeded Siddhi denied Tamil Nadu’s Kundana Bandaru a double crown.

The Ahmedabad girl won the girls final 7-5, 6-1 to take the title.

The winners got 200 AITA points, while the runner-up got 150 points.

