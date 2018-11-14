Bharti Airtel appoints Adarsh Nair as Chief Product Officer

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has appointed Adarsh Nair as the company's Chief Product Officer.

Nair, who was working with US-based Convoy Inc, would report to Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel for India and South Asia, Airtel said in a statement.

"In his new role Adarsh will be the custodian of Airtel's digital products and platforms, and play a pivotal role in the company's digital transformation journey. He will work closely with Airtel's leadership team and partners to identify and prioritize market opportunities," it said.

The post was vacant for three years after Anand Chandrasekaran quit as the Chief Product Officer in 2015.

People in the know of the developments said the company now needed a product head as it transforms from a telecom-specific firm to a digital company with the introduction of "Airtel 3.0" vision.

