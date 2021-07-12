Bharatiya Kisan Union dissolves UP executive council

Ghaziabad, Jul 12 (PTI) The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), an influential farmers' group in north India, on Monday dissolved its executive councils and cells in Uttar Pradesh.

The BKU's national executive took the decision in view of an ongoing review of the union, but a revamped UP executive would be formed soon, its media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said.

'All executive councils of BKU in Uttar Pradesh, including the men's, women's and youth wing, besides district and zonal cells, have been dissolved,' Malik said in a statement.

Except for BKU's UP unit president Rajveer Singh Jadaun, all other office bearers of all cells have also been relieved of their charges, he said.

'On the basis of the review in the organisation, all the committees will be formed again soon,' Malik added.

The BKU, led by its president Naresh Tikait, is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farmer unions protesting against the three contentious farm laws at Delhi's borders since November 2020.

BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait is leading the union's hundreds of supporters at Ghazipur on the Delhi-UP border for nearly eight months now. PTI KIS IJT IJT