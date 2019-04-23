'Bharat' trailer out: Salman Khan seen in five different avatars

The wait is over! After peaking viewers' curiosity by unveiling five character posters back to back, the makers of Salman Khan-starrer 'Bharat', have finally released the trailer of the highly anticipated film.The 'Bajrangi Bhaijan' actor surprised his fans by sharing the film's trailer on his Twitter handle. "Journey of a man and a nation together' Bharat Trailer OUT NOW," he captioned the post.The three minute and eleven seconds long trailer opens with the iconic speech of Jawaharlal Nehru delivered during the time of Independence, which says, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will."The trailer showcases Bharat's (played by Salman Khan) life being described in five different avatars starting from 1964 to 2010.The trailer opens with Salman portrayed as a circus artist, dressed in a white embroidered jacket and retro style sunglasses. He can be spotted romancing Disha Patani who plays the role of a trapeze artist.A few seconds into the trailer, the audience is introduced to Bharat as an oil mine worker where he is seen gazing at Katrina Kaif whom he refers to as "madam sir" and a merchant navy officer where he is seen exchanging vows with Katrina Kaif in a Christian style wedding.The audience will also catch a glimpse of actor-comedian Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in the trailer. Jackie Shroff will be seen essaying the role of Salman's father in the film. Sonali Kulkarni is also seen playing a pivotal role in the film.Over the past few weeks, Salman has unveiled all his five different looks in separate posters. 'Bharat' is one of the biggest releases of the year, which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.Salman is teaming up with Ali Abbas Zafar for the third time in 'Bharat' after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid, June 5.