Bharat prepares to corner China; Border gardening forces kept on high alert

The Ministry of External Affairs briefs media on the aviation developments that took place in the country in recent times and the water way connection between India and Bangladesh. MEA also speaks on the Indo-China faceoff tension that is surging around the borders.

MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava says, ’13 lakh Indians through different modes are been evacuated from different countries. Other negotiations with foreign countries are being carried by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Pakistan's attempt to list 4 Indian nationals in the 1267 sanctions list has failed. Ground commanders are still holding discussions. Neither sides should escalate matter now. The Government’s position is clearly been articulated on September 1’.