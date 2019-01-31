Bharat Parv at Red Fort celebrates the essence of Indian culture

Marking the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation- Mahatma Gandhi, the fourth edition of 'Bharat Parv' 2019 showcasing the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' is being observed at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital that is pulling huge crowd.The event is aimed at highlighting India's rich cultural heritage from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and different states of the northeast region.The major highlights of this year are a replica of the Statue of Unity created by sculptor Shri Ram Vanji Suttar and a Gandhi Gram, in which 10 painting artists will create paintings on the theme of 'Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi.Large number of people from the nooks and corner of the country turned out to witness the colourful amalgamation of various cultures and tradition of different states of India.