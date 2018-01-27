'Bharat Parv' event begins at Red Fort to promote cultural diversity of India

As part of the Republic Day 2018 celebrations, the 'Bharat Parv' event is being organized by the Government of India at the Red Fort, Delhi from January 26 to 31. The prime objective of organising the event is to generate patriotism, promote the rich cultural diversity of the co0untry and to ensure wider participation of the general public. Rashmi Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism inaugurated the event and it would be open for the general public till 10.00 pm. The event is open for public and entry is free. However, identity proof is to be carried for entry. The Ministry of Tourism has been designated as the Nodal Ministry for the event, the highlights of which include display of Republic Day parade Tableaux, performances by the Armed Forces Bands (Static as well as dynamic), a multi-cuisine food court, craft mela, cultural performances from different regions of the country and photo exhibition by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP).