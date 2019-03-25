'Bharat mata jitni Yogi ki hai use jyada meri hai': Imran Masood on CM Yogi's Masood Azhar remark

Congress leader and party's Saharanpur candidate Imran Masood on Monday responded on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks on him. Seeking evidence of liking him with the Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar, he said, CM Yogi cannot raise question on anybody's patriotism. "If this country needs my head, then I will sacrifice myself for this nation, Bharat Mata is as much mine as him" said Masood. Denying any legal action against the UP CM, Masood asserted that "Masood Azhar is India's enemy and he should be killed, why UP CM is using Azhar's name to reap political benefits. If you are talking about Osama Bin Laden then kill Azhar like him, like America did." On March 24, UP CM linked Congress candidate Imran Masood to Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar during a rally in Saharanpur.