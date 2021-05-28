'Bharat Mahan Nahin, Badnam Hai': Kamal Nath Stirs Controversy; MP CM Asks Sonia Gandhi to Expel Cong Leader

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday landed into a fresh controversy after he allegedly said that “India is not mahan (great), but a badnam (infamous) country”. He made the remark while addressing a press conference in Satna district’s Maihar over the central government’s efforts to handle Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“Bharat ab mahan nahin, badnam ho chukka hai (India is not great anymore, its ill-reputed now),” he said, adding that various foreign countries have banned the entry of Indian nationals and claimed that people now avoid to sit in the taxis driven by Indian nationals, stating that he had received a call recently from New York on the same.

Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Centre for prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, Nath claimed that a Covid-19 mafia is being run in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. “I had started a campaign against adulteration, while BJP workers are now selling ventilators, oxygen and hospital beds,” he said.

Stepping up his attack on the central government, he further said nothing was done by the Centre to stop second wave of Covid-19 despite being alerted by the experts.

“If questions are asked then the person is called a ‘traitor’ and FIRs are lodged against him,” he said.

The Congress leader also accused Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan for “hiding” Covid-19 vaccination data and suggested him to develop a website which will carry all the details of those vaccinated. He also demanded Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of those who lost their lives due to fake injections to fight Covid-19 and other related diseases.

Hitting out at Nath over his remarks, Chief Minister Chouhan asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to expel him from the party immediately. “He has lost his mental balance and needs medical check-up. I urge AICC president Sonia Gandhi to expel Kamal Nath from the party, otherwise, it will be considered that she agrees with Nath’s views.”

Speaking on the remarks, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “India was always great and will remain same but those with Italian glasses won’t be able to see this.”

Recently, an FIR was registered against Nath for allegedly creating panic over the coronavirus pandemic through his remarks, a police official said.

