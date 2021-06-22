Bharat Biotech Submits Data From Covaxin's Phase-III Clinical Trial To DCGI: Report

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is said to have submitted the data from the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the bygone weekend, reports Economic Times.

It should be noted that in a press briefing some days ago, NITI Aayog's member (Health) Dr V K Paul had said that Bharat Biotech would be submitting the data within seven to eight days. Dr V K Paul also heads the Government's COVID-19 task force.

Developed in close coordination with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Pune-based National Institute of Virology, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one of the only three COVID-19 vaccines being administered to the population in the country right now.

The development comes at a time when Dr Krishna Ella-led company is in the midst of significantly expanding its production capacity for Covaxin.

It should be noted that Covaxin is the only indigenously developed vaccine being used in the country at the moment. The others being Russian Sputnik V and AstraZeneca's vaccine which is manufactured and sold in India by Serum Institute of India under the name of Covishield.