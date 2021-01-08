Bharat Biotech, SII are very good companies: Ecuador Envoy after receiving COVAXIN

New Delhi, Jan 08 (ANI): Speaking to ANI in the national capital on January 08, Ecuador's Envoy to India, Hector Cueva Jacome spoke on COVID-19 medical trials in India. Jacome said, “I participated in the medical trials for COVAXIN. I went with my wife to Haryana’s Rohtak. I did research about the vaccine itself. Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are very good companies.” “In 28 days, I need to get 2nd injection and then wait for 14 days,” Ecuador Envoy to India added.