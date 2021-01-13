As Bharat Biotech Sends Out Covaxin, First Batch Arrives in Delhi

The first consignment of Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad- based Bharat Biotech, was sent out on Wednesday, 13 January, morning, ANI reported. Air India transported the first batch which arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

ANI reported that three boxes of Covaxin were then taken from Delhi to Haryana’s to Kurukshetra.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, sources said that the flight AI 559, carrying three boxes weighing 80.5 kg, took off at 6:40 am from Hyderabad.

Also Read: Volunteer’s Wife Claims Covaxin Killed Him, Demands Compensation

Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ will be sold at Rs 295 per dose in India.

The company had arrived at a price agreement with the Indian government recently.

The central government has asked the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to supply around 55 lakh doses to 12 centres before 14 January.

Day Two of Vaccine Transportation

This is the second day of vaccine transportation, after Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) shipped the first consignment of their vaccine Covishield to 13 locations across India on Tuesday. Delhi also received a batch of vaccines from SII the same day, flown by airline SpiceJet.

By 4 pm on Tuesday, over 54 lakh Covishield doses reached their designated national and state-level vaccine stores, the government said, PTI reported.

(With inputs from ANI and Moneycontrol.)

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.Allegations Against Smith Are Absolute Load of Rubbish: LangerAs Bharat Biotech Sends Out Covaxin, First Batch Arrives in Delhi . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.