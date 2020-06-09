Work from Bharat, Work for Bharat: How Digitech is Doing ‘Bharat-India Jodo’

When Reliance announced on June 3 that its rights issue of Rs 53,124.20 crore was subscribed 1.59 times, what caught my eye in its media release was not so much the fact that it was India’s largest ever rights issue, nor that it was the world’s largest by a non-financial institution in a decade. It was the following information:

“A unique feature of RIL’s rights issue was that, despite its record-setting magnitude, it was completed entirely on a digital platform, defying the formidable constraints imposed by the Covid-induced lockdown… None of the stakeholders across 800 Indian cities and many financial centres abroad — regulators, bankers, financial institutions, retail investors and others — had to step out of their offices or homes, and yet everything related to the rights issue was conducted smoothly and with utmost efficiency. This shows not only the power of the emerging digital age, but also the potential of India to be a pioneer and an innovator in this age.”

A few days ago, I was in my home town Athani in Karnataka, to be with my 91-year-old bed-ridden mother. Reliance’s theme song for the rights issue, ‘Naye India Ka Naya Josh’, on TV channels was on all the time along with grim news about the corona crisis. Since Athani is a small taluka town located in the state’s rural hinterland, far away from both the country’s tech capital Bengaluru and its financial capital Mumbai, the song triggered a few questions in my mind: When will we see “naya josh” (new enthusiasm) for a “naya Bharat”?

RIL’s chairman Mukesh Ambani says in the media release: “Our vision is always rooted in furthering India’s inclusive and accelerated growth, propelled by the adoption of digital technologies that help improve the lives of all 1.3 billion Indians.” But when will old Bharat — rural, underdeveloped and, hence, excluded from the emerging new India — benefit from the digital revolution? When will work from home, learn from home, earn from home and other digital solutions reach, and change, the lives of our farmers, farm workers, small traders in small towns, artisans (most of whom belong to the SC, ST, OBC and Muslim communities) and suchlike denizens, who still constitute nearly two-thirds of our country’s population?

“India, that is Bharat” — How synonyms became antonyms

We are not unfamiliar with this dichotomy between India and Bharat. When the makers of our Constitution, after considerable debate, called our country “India, that is Bharat…” in Article 1(1), they intended the two names to be synonyms. However, they somehow became antonyms both in popular imagination and also in the discourse on the country’s glaring socio-economic disparities. The ‘India vs Bharat’ binary is part myth and part reality. After all, there is much poverty and underdevelopment even in urban India. Nevertheless, India and Bharat came to be seen as two polar ends of the development divide. Manoj Kumar’s hit films ‘Upkar’ and ‘Purab aur Paschim’ in the 1960s and ‘70s equated patriotism with ‘Bharat’. In the ‘90s, kisan leaders Sharad Joshi and Mahendra Singh Tikait launched big agitations against the ‘exploitation’ of Rural Bharat by Urban India. Most recently, some people, believing that ‘India’ connotes something culturally alien, even made a futile attempt urging the Supreme Court to rename our country as only ‘Bharat’.

Yet, in a transformation less noticed by the media, digital technologies are slowly but surely narrowing the developmental distance between Bharat and India. Strangely, the prolonged nationwide lockdown necessitated by the corona pandemic has accelerated this ‘Bharat-India Jodo’ phenomenon. Let me illustrate this with what I have observed in my own family.

Digitech is doing ‘Bharat-India Jodo’

Shridhar Kalagi, who works for an American IT company, ThoughtWorks, in Bengaluru, married my niece Gayatri, a lawyer, last year. A few weeks before the lockdown, they took an unusual decision to relocate from Bengaluru to Athani, so that they both could pursue their professions and also indulge their passion: farming. Now, using BSNL’s high-speed FTTH internet facility, he works from home from 10 to 6 on weekdays (or longer if his company wants), and devotes his remaining time to modernising the family’s farms. Not infrequently, he takes his laptop there and does multi-tasking. Moreover, he is teaching farmers and farm workers to use apps on their smartphones for digital self-empowerment, and for this purpose wants to set up an education centre for digital agriculture.

Story continues