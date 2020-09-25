Bharat Bandh Puts Delhi, UP on High Alert as Farmers Hold Nationwide Protests Against Farm Bills

The Delhi Police have tightened the security at the border areas in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by over two dozen farmer organisations on Friday. A high alert has also been sounded in western Uttar Pradesh when farmers' groups and opposition political parties have organised 'Bharat Bandh', against three farm bills passed by Parliament.

Barricades have been put in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and the vehicles entering Delhi are being checked. The Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the Singhu border and Karnal road (Haryana) as a precautionary measure.

"Our teams are alert and vigilant at the border areas and the staff has been deployed at strategic locations in the wake of farmers' protest" said a senior police officer.

Deployment has also been made in Ghazipur, New Ashok Nagar, Seemapuri, Anand Vihar in East Delhi and Kalindi Kunj in South east Delhi in view of the farmers' protest. Apart from border areas, the Delhi Police is also vigilant for the possible snap protests in Delhi. The Delhi Police earlier said that no demonstrations would be allowed in the national capital till September 30, citing an earlier order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Over two dozen farmer organisations have announced support for the 'Bandh call' on Friday to protest against the Farm Bills passed by Parliament amid protests by 18 political parties. The 31 farmer organisations in Punjab and Haryana are already protesting.

All India Farmers Union (AIFU), Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM), and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) and other politically-backed organisations have urged farmers to hold rallies, blockades in various parts of the country to protest against the three Farm bills which were passed by the government during the Parliament session that concluded earlier this week.

The agitation has brought together various farmers groups in the region against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, passed by Parliament during the curtailed monsoon session that ended on Wednesday.

A three-day rail blockade is being organised in Punjab that will continue until Saturday to protest against the bills that the government says will liberalise agricultural trade but farmers allege will promote corporate interests over their's.

Though no major farmer organization has given a call for protest in Uttar Pradesh, security has been beefed up along the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi-Punjab-Haryana border as a precautionary measure.

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait said cultivators in western Uttar Pradesh on Friday would "aggressively" participate in the Bharat Bandh and will block the movement of traffic in their strongholds.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed additional security personnel in the western part of the state to maintain law and order, officials said.

The Samajwadi Party has asked its cadres to support the protests against the farm bills by submitting memoranda to the Governor though the district magistrates in every district.

In a statement, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asked farmers and labourers to come together on the occasion but maintain social distancing during the agitation.

He said that while the farm bills would force the farmers to sell their produce at throwaway prices, the amendment in the labour laws would allow companies with 300 employees or less, to lay off workers.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress has also announced state-wide protests from Friday to October 31 in support of the farmers.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that Congress workers, along with farmers, will gherao Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

He said that the farm bills passed in parliament without debate is the "biggest ever act of betrayal of farmers, who have now been left at the mercy of market and capitalist forces".

He said that there is no mention of the minimum support price (MSP) in all the three laws, which will ring the death knell for the vegetable and fruit growers and farmers who will be compelled to sell their produce at the rates decided by capitalists.

