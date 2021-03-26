Bharat Bandh: Outfits say response good in Thane, Palghar

Thane/Palghar, Mar 26 (PTI) A shutdown in Thane and Palghar on Friday in protest against the Centre's three new agri marketing laws evoked a good response from people and several streets were deserted, functionaries of participating outfits said.

Groups protesting the laws had called for a complete 'Bharat Bandh' from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday, which marks four months of the farmer agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Markets in Dahanu, Talasari, Wada, Vikramgad, Jawhar etc remained shut during the 12-hour protest and people were supportive of the farmers' stand, said Ashok Dhavale, national president of the All India Kisan Sabha.

Palghar police said there was no report of any untoward incident during the shutdown between 6am and 6pm.

In Thane, Congress workers held a protest near the main railway station. Among those who participated was Naseem Khan, the party's Maharashtra unit working president. PTI COR BNM BNM