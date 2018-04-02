Bharat Bandh: Nation observes complete shutdown over "dilution" of Prevention of Atrocities Act

The impact of Bharat Bandh was observed across India as complete shutdown was called over SC/ST protection act. Different groups including CPIML activists protested in Bihar's Arrah and blocked a train. Various groups raised slogans against the decision and came out on roads to raise voices of dissent. Markets were closed and roads were comparatively clear as entire India decided to oppose alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.