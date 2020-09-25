Bharat Bandh: Farmers nationwide hold peaceful protests against Centre's farm bills; several roads blocked, police on alert

Farmers across the country took to the streets on Friday, protesting against two agriculture bills passed by the Parliament recently.

While farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting since the proposed legislations were introduced in the Lok Sabha on 17 September, farmers' unions in Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra observed a Bharat Bandh on Friday.

The protests in various states on Friday have remained peaceful, reports said. However, movement along highways and railway networks has been hampered in states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh due to the Rasta Roko and Rail Roko agitations.

The nationwide protest has been called by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

As many as 18 Opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Left, Trinamool Congress, DMK and TRS, are extending support to the bandh.

Ten central trade unions, including All India Trade Union Congress, National Trades Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, All India United Trade Union Centre and Trade Union Coordination Centre, are also expected join the agitation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition at its criticism over the farm bills issue, and said that "those who always lied to farmers are now shooting from their shoulders and misleading them for their own political benefit".

Addressing BJP leaders and workers on the birth anniversary of party's ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, Modi asked them to reach out to farmers on the ground and inform them about details and benefits of the new agriculture reforms and how these will empower them.

Our ground connect will finish off the propaganda being spread about the reforms, he said.

Modi said small and marginal farmers, who constitute 85 percent of the peasant community, will benefit the most from these reforms which, he added, give them an option to sell their produce outside agriculture 'mandis' for a better price.

Attacking the Congress, which has been trying to mount a nationwide protests against these bills, Modi said hollow slogans were given in favour of farmers and workers for many decades since Independence and governments at the Centre and states were formed in their name.

Punjab and Haryana

In Punjab, a total of 31 farmers' organisations have extended their support to the call of a Bharat Bandh, PTI reported.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has called for a 'Rail Roko' in the state, while Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to farmers to maintain law and order and adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

No FIR will be registered for the violation of Section 144 during the protest, the chief minister has said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, whose senior leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Narendra Modi's Cabinet over the bills, also announced a 'chakka jam' for three hours across Punjab on Friday morning.

Fourteen special passenger trains running from the railways' Ferozepur division have been cancelled from 24 to 26 September. The trains that were suspended include Golden Temple Mail (Amritsar-Mumbai Central), Jan Shatabdi Express (Haridwar-Amritsar), New Delhi-Jammu Tawi, Sachkhand Express (Nanded-Amritsar), and Shaheed Express (Amritsar-Jaynagar).

In Punjab, the call for a bandh has been supported by state government employees' unions, artists, commission agents, labourers and social activists, PTI reported.

As the protest got underway in the state, shops, commercial establishments and vegetable markets at many places remained shut. Shopkeepers have been appealed to keep their shops shut in support of farmers.

Farmers on Thursday had started a three-day rail rook stir against the Bills and squatted on tracks in parts of the state.

Buses of the state-owned Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) remained off road in Punjab on Friday.

While the ruling Congress in the state and AAP have extended support to the protest, the Shiromani Akali Dal held a chakka jaam at many places in the state.

