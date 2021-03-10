Bharat Bandh on 26 March as Farmer Protests Complete 4 Months

Farmer Unions on Wednesday, 10 March called for a complete ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 26 March, on the occasion of the completion of 4 months since their protests against the Centre’s three new farm laws began on the borders of the national capital.

Farm leader Buta Singh Burgill spoke at the Singhu border and said, "We will observe a complete Bharat bandh on 26 March, when our protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening,” PTI reported.

He also said that trade unions and farmers will protest against the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on 15 March, and on 19 march, the protesting farmers will observe "Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao" day.

Farmers leaders have also said that copies of new farm laws will be burnt during ‘Holika Dahan’ on 28 March, PTI reported.

Also Read: Walkie-Talkies, 360º Cameras: Farmers Arrange High-Tech Security

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been agitating against the BJP government’s three farm laws, demanding a complete revocation of the bills and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The farmer bodies and the protesters recently celebrated the 100 days of protests.

Also Read: Here for Children’s Future: Scores of Women Farmers Join Protests

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.SEC Says Covaxin Needn’t Be Under ‘Clinical Trial Mode’: ReportsGauahar Khan Quashes Report Claiming She Is Pregnant . Read more on India by The Quint.