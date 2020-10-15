Bhanu Athaiya passes away: Indian cinema's pioneering costume designer brought authenticity, style to films

From Mumtaz's tightly draped, flaming orange sari in Brahmachari to Sridevi's styling in Chandni, Bhanu Athaiya crafted some of Indian cinema's most iconic looks. India's first-ever Oscar honoree " she won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Richard Attenborough's Gandhi (1982), along with John Mollo " Athaiya would leave her indelible and distinctive imprint on over 100 films, until 2004's Swades, her last credited movie. She passed away of a prolonged illness on 16 October 2020, aged 91, at her Mumbai home.

On Firstpost: Bhanu Athaiya, Oscar-winning costume designer, dies at 91

Athaiya's collaborators and those who came into her orbit remember a wildly creative yet methodic professional, who brought an impressive formal expertise to a still nascent field.

Fashion doyenne Ritu Kumar, for instance, credits Athaiya with being the first to "really get into the whole business of research and making costumes for a film that were convincing and authentic; the first in her era to do such a great job". Kumar notes the widespread assumption that costume design is about glamour and larger-than-life designs, and while this may be true for certain types of films, one need only see Athaiya's work on Gandhi to see how much more there is to it.

"You can see the design in Gandhi at three levels " [for] the British presence in India, the freedom movement, and thirdly the abject poverty. The depiction of each required a lot of research; the logistics were mind boggling. A lot of the fabrics she used were from far-flung places in Andhra Pradesh or Dhaka. She got the costumes right down to the smallest detail," Kumar says, pointing out that Athaiya was working in a time when means of communication, retail spaces, resources etc were nowhere close to being as easily accessible as they are now. "Bhanu well deserved that Oscar," adds Kumar. "A lot of people ask me, 'What was in the costumes?' That is the whole point " the authenticity and research."

The Oscar marked a professional peak, but others were soon to follow. Athaiya won the National Film Award twice " the first time in 1990 for Gulzar's Lekin, followed by Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan in 2002 " recognition of a rewarding career that began in the '40s when she was a fashion designer for Fashion & Beauty and Eve's Weekly, before transitioning to film work with Guru Dutt's CID in 1956.

A young Bhanu Rajopadhye (left); (right) VS Gaitonde, Pramila Dandavate and Bhanu Athaiya on a study tour in 1948. Images courtesy Prinseps More

A young Bhanu Rajopadhye (left); (right) VS Gaitonde, Pramila Dandavate and Bhanu Athaiya on a study tour in 1948. Images courtesy Prinseps

The actors Athaiya dressed would swear by her skills. It is said that Simi Garewal, who Athaiya worked with on Siddhartha (1972), recommended her name to Richard Attenborough.

Part of the Gandhi cast, Supriya Pathak recollects how Athaiya understood each character and actor in the project. The designer was tasked with making thousands of costumes within a period of three months. Pathak would later be associated with a couple of other projects that Athaiya was part of, although these never took off. "She was a wonderful person¦ so creative," Pathak says. "By the time I joined films she had reduced her workload and was doing very few projects, only those that touched her heart. She understood how important comfortable costumes were, so actors could perform with ease. I always tell people around me it's important to realise an actor has to be comfortable with performing, which is something Bhanuji taught me."

Anu Aggarwal recounts meeting Athaiya while on a modelling assignment in 1989, and being struck by how particular the designer was during fittings, how focused on every detail. When Aggarwal was signed on for Aashiqui a mere six months later, director Mahesh Bhatt gave the go-ahead for her to have a designer of her choice for the film. Athaiya happily consented to styling Aggarwal for her debut role.

"I learnt so much from Bhanu," says Aggarwal, of the experience. "She explained how a quarter of an inch on the shoulder would make a difference to the entire look. I have broad shoulders so she created my looks in great detail to make me look the part in Aashiqui¦nobody else could have done that. She was a master craftswoman. I've worked with designers all over the world but no one comes close to her. Later in life, when I went into seclusion at an ashram, I kept a woolen scarf that she had gifted me."

Story continues