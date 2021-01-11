Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 11 January, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund for each of the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the hospital fire in Maharashtra’s Bhandara, ANI reported. A compensation of Rs 50,000 was also announced for those who were gravely injured in the incident.

PM Modi had earlier tweeted, “Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible.”

On Saturday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who lost their lives in the fire.

Bhandara District Hospital Fire

At least 10 newborn babies died and seven other were rescued in a fire that broke out in the neonatal ward of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday, 9 January.

Dr Pramod Khandate, a civil surgeon at the hospital told reporters that prima facie, a short circuit looks to be the cause of the fire.

The Chief Minister’s office tweeted on Sunday, informing that “The divisional commissioner will probe the mishap, and the team will include the Mumbai Fire Brigade chief.” It added that CM Uddhav Thackeray has expressed that immediate action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Loss, Fear and Bravery: The Story of Bhandara Civil Hospital Fire

. Read more on India by The Quint.‘Using Street Plays to Help Actors Overcome Addiction in Mumbai’Bhandara Fire Victims’ Next of Kin to Get Rs 2 Lakh: PM Modi . Read more on India by The Quint.