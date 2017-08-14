Bhambri, Myneni return; Paes dropped for Davis Cup tie against Canada

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni have returned to the four-man team for India's World Group Play Off Davis Cup tie against Canada, scheduled from September 15 to September 17 at Edmonton.

In April, Bhambri (world No 157) and Myneni were dropped from the clash against Uzbekistan due to their respective injuries.

Veteran Leander Paes, who was surprisingly dropped from the Uzbekistan encounter by India's non-playing skipper Mahesh Bhupati, continued to remain sidelined for upcoming tie.

Besides, Ramkumar Ramanathan and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna have made it to the final four.

Meanwhile, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection committee, which met in Thrissur, Kerala on Monday, has kept Prajnesh Gunneswaran and N Sriram Balaji as reserves in the squad.

It should be noted that Bopanna, ranked World No. 24, is India's highest ranked doubles player in the country and is, therefore, the automatic choice for the doubles rubber.(ANI)