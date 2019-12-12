Bhaiyyaji Joshi thanks PM Modi, HM Shah for bringing CAB, calls it'courageous step'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their courageous step of bringing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. While speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "We want to thank the Centre, PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for the courageous step of bringing Citizenship Amendment Bill. It is a big initiative of present government to give honourable place to refugees (from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh) living in India. We welcome them." The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed from both the Houses of the Parliament.