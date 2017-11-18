Bhaichung Bhutia offers to train Kashmiri footballer-turned-terrorist

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Arjuna Awardee and Padma Shri footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Saturday offered a training stint to Kashmiri footballer-turned-terrorist Majid Khan, who had surrendered.

The former Indian captain has written to the Jammu and Kashmir Football Federation offering training to Majid at Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in New Delhi.

"I was very sad to read reports of Majid joining a terrorist organisation. Football has provided solace to many over the years and I feel he requires a platform to play the 'Beautiful game,' again," Bhutia, the sole Indian Player to have played over 100 International matches stated.

The 40-year-old insisted that he wants Majid to get training under his coaches so that they could decide where the Kashmiri youth stands.

"I have already touched base with the J&K Football Association offering him to train with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in Delhi. I want him to train under my Coaches and then we can decide where he stands as a player. I believe he deserves an opportunity and hence, felt best to open the doors for him," Bhutia said.

"I also read that he has been a promising Footballer since his childhood and has even won quite many trophies. Once you start kicking the ball again, you never know, your lives may just kick-off again. We want Majid to come back to normal life eat the earliest," he added.

Majid, who had recently joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), surrendered before the First Rashtriya Rifles and is currently under the custody of Victor Force in Awantipora.

The Anantnag's footballer reportedly surrendered after his parents' appeal.

Even the top police officer of Jammu and Kashmir appealed Majid to surrender and once again join the mainstream.

On Thursday, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Munir Khan told, "A very serious counselling campaign is going on in Kashmir to discourage youth to join militancy and we will get positive results in near future. It is our sincere endeavour to ensure that these misguided youth come and join the mainstream."

He also informed the media that the government is preparing a new surrender policy for local Kshmiri militants. (ANI)