#BhagatSingh Birth Anniversary: 5 lesser known facts about the freedom fighter
India's march towards Independence is dotted with many stories of sacrifice. One such evocative tale is that of Bhagat Singh, a socialist revolutionary, who was executed for his acts against the British at the age of 23. India's march towards Independence is dotted with many stories of sacrifice. One such evocative tale is that of Bhagat Singh, a socialist revolutionary, who was executed for his acts against the British at the age of 23.