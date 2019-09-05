Bhagat Singh Koshyari takes oath as Maharashtra Governor

Bhagat Singh Koshyari took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra in Mumbai on September 05. He took oath at Raj Bhavan in the financial capital of India. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present during the ceremony. Outgoing Governor C Vidyasagar Rao was also given farewell by CM Fadnavis. Bhagat Singh Koshyari is former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. He was a Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha from 2008 to 2014 from Uttarakhand and in the 16th Lok Sabha from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency.