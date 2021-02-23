Descendants of revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh including Abhay Sandhu, Teji Sandhu, Anuspriya Sandhu and Gurjeet Kaur were present at the Singhu border during the farmers’ ‘Pagdi Sambhal Diwas’ on Tuesday, 23 February.

According to IANS, farmers had organised the "Pagdi Sambhal Diwas" on Tuesday at the borders of the national capital to demonstrate their opposition to the government's three contentious agricultural laws.

The programme sought to assert the self-respect of farmers in memory of 'Chacha' Ajit Singh, who was the uncle of Bhagat Singh and founder of the "Pagdi Sambhal" movement, IANS reported.

The agitating farmers wore colourful turbans at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, and celebrated the day following a call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The song "Pagdi Sambhal", written by Banke Dayal, was a precursor to the peasant movement against agricultural laws by the colonial British government, in 1906.

Also Read: ‘PM Did Not Listen’: Priyanka Gandhi At Mathura’s Farmers Meeting

The farmers have now been agitating for the complete revocation of the BJP government’s three farm laws for over ninety days.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Can India’s Farmers’ Movement Help ‘Reclaim’ the Indian Republic?

. Read more on India by The Quint.Bhagat Singh’s Kin Attend Farmers’ ‘Pagdi Sambhal Diwas’ at Singhu‘Strange Times’: Politicians, Activists React to Disha Ravi’s Bail . Read more on India by The Quint.