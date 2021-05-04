BFI Executive Director RK Sacheti Passes Away with Cardiac Arrest After Covid-19 Battle

Doyen of Indian Olympic sports administration and Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) Executive Director Raj Kumar Sacheti passed away in the morning on Tuesday. He was admitted in a hospital while battling Covid-19 before he suffered a cardiac arrest. Sacheti hailed from Alwar, Rajasthan and was 55 years old. A Chartered Accountant by profession, he has been instrumental in turning around the face of Indian boxing and taking it to the greatest height. Sacheti was considered as India’s most able compendium of sports management and one of the finest sports administrators in the country. He had been an architect of all major sporting milestones in India for the last couple of decades. He always stayed away from the spotlight while silently contributing to the growth Indian sports. Mr Sacheti was also a Member of International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Boxing Task Force for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“The finest and most passionate sports administrators that this country has known, RK Sacheti was the life and soul of the Boxing Federation of India. Indian boxing reaching such heights in the last few years was largely his contribution. We will miss him dearly. Boxing will miss him. Indian sport will miss him. Rest in peace my dear friend. We will always be proud of you,” BFI President Ajay Singh said.

A veteran sports administrator was also the Asst. Joint Secretary of Indian Olympics Association, Meghalaya National Games GTCC Chairman and a call away for the players and coaches.

