BFI congratulates Mary Kom post Asian Championship victory

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh on Wednesday congratulated five-time world champion MC Mary Kom after she made the country proud by clinching gold in the light-flyweight category of the Asian Women's Boxing Championship here in Ho Chi Minh City.

Following Mary's victory, Ajay said the star boxer has shown that with grit and determination one can overcome anything even at the age of 34.

"Mary Kom's gold at the Asian Boxing Championship is a huge victory for India's women power. At 34, this mother of three has shown that with grit and determination you can overcome seemingly insurmountable odds. Mary Kom is a huge inspiration for all Indians and we are proud of her victory today," he said

Earlier in the day, Mary added yet another feather to her already illustrious career as she defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang-Mi to clinch her fifth gold in the Asian Boxing Championship and first in the 48kg weight category.

The 34-year-old had proved that she still has fuel left in her tank as she kicked off the summit showdown aggressively to get an early lead in the first round.

Mary, however, was less intensive in the subsequent two rounds as she picked her moment to strike, showed her defensive capability, before eventually fending off her challenger by a unanimous decision.

The 2012 London Olympic medallist, who returned to her preferred 48kg weight category after five years of competing in 51kg, had earlier won four golds and a silver in her five previous appearances at the event.

Meanwhile, five other Indians had earlier settled for bronze medals at the continental showpiece after losing their respective semi-final bouts in different weight categories.

They are former world champion L Sarita Devi in the 64kg category, Priyanka Chaudhary in the 60kg weight category, Lovlina Borgohain in 69kg weight category, Seema Punia in the plus 81kg category and Shiksha in the 54kg category. (ANI)

Praising the entire Indian contingent for their stellar performance in the tournament, Ajay said, "I congratulate the entire Indian team for their performance in the Championship. Of the 10 boxers who participated, 7 will return with medals. This is a testament to all the hard work that the boxers and coaches are putting in to ensure that India becomes a boxing power in the near future." (ANI)