Beware! Obesity may lower your chances of conception

According to the WHO, 1.2 billion people worldwide are officially classified as overweight. Obesity is a chronic medical condition characterised by too much body fat. As per a study, India is just behind U.S. and China in this global hazard list of top 10 countries with the highest number of obese people. According to ICMR bulletin, it is estimated that globally between 60-80 million couples suffer from infertility every year, of which probably between 15-20 million are in India alone. Excessive weight gain could lead to the following fertility issues: Irregular or infrequent menstrual cycles, Increased risk of infertility, Less success with fertility treatments, Increased risk of miscarriage, Obesity also increases the risks of high blood pressure and diabetes during the pregnancy.