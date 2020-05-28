Between the Lines of Betaal: A Peek Into the Tunnel of Colonialism

“Country does not runs on idealism but on capitalism” - Mudhalvan.

One of the most famous quotes of Karl Marx reads, “History repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce”; later the Frankfurt school philosopher Herbert Marcuse added another screw to this quote when he said that, “The repetition as farce can be even more terrifying than the original tragedy”.

Even though the makers of Netflix’s India latest mini web series Betaal, might not have in mind the historical-philosophical meanings of the above quotes, nevertheless they have been able to portray the essence of it in their four part horror fiction, presented in a permanent grey and gloomy filter with grotesque violence and suspenseful background music.

Directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan, the show starring Vineet Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Jatin Goswami and Jitendra Joshi among others, is set in deep forestland and explores the world of folklore coming to life in context of state-business-politics- security apparatus nexus. Like recent other web series, Betaal too expresses the contemporary political scene by referring to themes that reflect narratives such as ‘go to Pakistan’, ‘liberal left wing scum’, ‘sacrifice of soldiers’, ‘anti-national’, ‘fake news’, ‘false-flag’ ‘planting evidence’ and ‘branding Naxalite’ etc.; but these are just a minor part of the plot.

The plot revolves around a group of elite paramilitary soldiers (Baaz commandos) assigned with the task of clearing a cluster of tribal villages whose residents have been protesting against land acquisition for a Highway project, and opening a key tunnel. The ‘tunnel’ plays a very crucial role in the entire plot; both as an objective and as a metaphor. The ‘tunnel’ connects two different time periods, it juxtaposes two periods separated by more than 160 years.

The tunnel constructed by the East India Company houses un-dead British redcoat soldiers led by a ruthless ambitious Colonel (who wanted to become the emperor of India) who got trapped inside the tunnel while fighting the Indian rebels during the First war of Independence in 1857. The commanding officer Tyagi (Suchitra Pillai), gets possessed by the un-dead Colonel (Richard Dillane). A perfect juxtaposition considering the ruthlessness of both the characters as well as the actions and aims of both the ‘military’ groups and politics which they represent.

There is no light at the end of the ‘tunnel’ which connects British Imperialism with Internal Colonialism. The tunnel connects the legitimising ideology of colonialism i.e. civilising mission and White Man’s burden with the justificatory ideology of internal- colonialism i.e. discourses of development, progress and civilisation. Thus, the very opening line from the Journal of Col. John Lynedoch which reads as “We came to help these people. But they resist…How dare they?” also gets echoed from the Baaz commandos, who want to help the villagers and take them to a “safe” place.

Colonialism labelled the natives as barbarian, uncivilised, illiterate and dehumanised them; internal-colonialism uses exact these words to refer those communities who have been refusing to join the mainstream developmental project and dehumanises them. “There are no adivasis, there are just Naxals, and they should all just be killed”, says the businessman Mudhalvan (Jatin Goswami) who wants to build the highway, while the Baaz commandos who constantly refer to the tribal villagers as illiterate and uncivilised, are on a ‘hunting’ mission to ‘sanitise’ the area, as if people are pests!

