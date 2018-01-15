We can do better: 'Twilight' star on diversity

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Actress Elizabeth Reaser appreciates growing diversity in Hollywood, but says that it is "clearly not where we need to be and we have a long way to go".

"I think we can do better. Diversity is a huge issue and problem. We are casting people of colour, more people of colour are getting to tell stories, getting into light and directing but it is clearly not where we need to be and we have a long way to go," Reaser told IANS.

The actress has been a part of projects like Twilight", "The Good Wife" and "Ouija: Origin of Evil" -- which was aired in India on Sony PIX on January 12.

On her love for the supernatural genre, she said: "I love this genre. I love these kind of stories anything from supernatural from vampires to story ghosts. Right now I am working on a really intense ghost story."

