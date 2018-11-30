For better ties with India, Pakistan needs to be a secular state: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
While attending the passing out parade ceremony at National Defence Academy, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that Pakistan needs to be a secular state to have better ties with India. "Pakistan has made its state an Islamic State. If they have to stay together with India, then they have to develop as a secular state. If they're willing to become secular like us, then they seem to have an opportunity." Rawat said.