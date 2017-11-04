Betis battle back against Getafe to rescue a point

Seville (Spain), Nov 4 (IANS) Real Betis had to come from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with visiting Getafe in the opening match of the 11th round of the 2017-2018 La Liga football season here.

The hosts began aggressively in front of the more than 42,000 people in the stands at Seville's Benito Villamarin stadium on Friday, but it was Getafe who struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute with a goal by Markel Bergara off a set piece, reports Efe.

Determined to pull level, Betis started taking more risks on the attack and were punished for their lack of attention to defence, conceding a goal in the 34th minute to former teammate Francisco Portillo.

Getafe took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room at half-time and the advantage remained intact until the 68th minute, when substitute Tonny Sanabria scored to bring Betis back into the contest.

Ryad Boudebouz, who also came on just after the hour mark, secured the draw with a shot from distance in the 87th minute.

--IANS

tri/