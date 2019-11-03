This is the best time to be in India: PM Modi in Bangkok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Thailand on three-day visit, on November 03 said this is the best time to be in India as tax rates, red tapism, corruption, and cronyism are falling in the country. "I am eager to give you a picture of some positive changes happening in India today. I say this with full confidence - this is the best time to be in India. Many things are rising while others are falling. Ease of doing business, ease of living, FDI, forest cover, patents, productivity, and infrastructure are rising. While taxes, tax rates, red tapism, corruption, cronyism are falling." PM Modi reached Bangkok on Saturday (November 02) to participate in the ASEAN, East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summits.