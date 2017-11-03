Will have to give our best shot in 2nd match, says Sodhi

Rajkot, Nov 3 (IANS) New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi on Friday said his team will have to give their best shot to beat India in the second Twenty20 International match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

India thrashed the visitors by 53 runs with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan blasting identical half tons in the first match.

"Every game we play, we try to put on our best performance and try to win for our country and we're going to approach the same way," Sodhi said.

"We'll come to the ground tomorrow, have a look at the wicket, distinguish how we're going to play and hopefully combat the conditions well enough to come out on top.

"Being 0-1 down in a series is always tough, but it's two games to come and we'll have to give it our best shot," the Indian-origin cricketer added.

Sodhi also praised Rohit and Dhawan for their brilliant knock in the first match.

"T20 cricket is all about momentum and I think they (India) put on a good partnership at the start that set up the momentum for the rest of the game. I think that's just about recognising those key moments and how we can slow their momentum down," he said

India, currently lead the series 1-0 with a comprehensive victory in the first match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

--IANS

gau/vm