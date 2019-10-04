This is my best hundred in my career so far, says Dean Elgar

After playing a knock of 160 runs on day three of the first Test against India South Africa opening batsman Dean Elgar on Friday said that this inning is his best hundred of his career so far. His remarks came after the close of play on day three. South Africa ended the day at a score of 385/8, still trailing India by 117 runs. "We have lost some senior players in the side, so I knew I had to step up. I have experience of playing worldwide, so I knew what we had to do. I would like to think that this is the best hundred that I have scored in my career," Elgar told reporters.