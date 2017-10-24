The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017: What The Winners Said

FIFA awarded the best footballers of 2017 at a glittering ceremony at the London Palladium on Tuesday. The winners list included Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2017 FIFA Men's Player Of The Year) and French midfielder Zinedine Zidane (2017 FIFA Men’s Coach Of The Year).

FIFA awarded the best footballers of 2017 at a glittering ceremony at the London Palladium on Tuesday. The winners list included Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2017 FIFA Men’s Player Of The Year) and French midfielder Zinedine Zidane (2017 FIFA Men’s Coach Of The Year). The women’s brigade was all from The Netherlands. While Lieke Martens won the 2017 FIFA Women’s Player Of The Year, Sarina Wiegman was crowned the 2017 FIFA Women’s Coach.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was voted the 2017 FIFA Goalkeeper Of The Year and Frenchman Olivier Giroud won the Puskás Award. Celtic supporters won the second Fan Award with the FIFA Fair Play Award going to Ivorian-born Togolese football forward Francis Kone.

Here is what the winners said after the ceremony:

Cristiano Ronaldo: Thank you for voting for me. I want to mention Leo (Messi) and Neymar to be here. I want to thank Real Madrid for their support all year. We are in England for the first time, and I win it for the second consecutive time. This is a great moment for me. Thank you to all my fans all over the world. I appreciate that. I’m so happy, thank you very much and have a good night.

Zinedine Zidane: Thank you very much, this is a very special honour. I would like to thank all of my players who made this possible.

Lieke Martens: Thank you very much everyone. I want to thank all my team-mates, without you I couldn’t achieve this. Of course my family is a very big part of it. To dad and mom, this one is also for you. Thank you very much!

Sarina Wiegman: Thank you for this award, it’s a great recognition. Without this team and staff, we would not have achieved winning the European championship. Thank you to my whole family, they’re all so supportive.

Gianluigi Buffon: This is a great honour to receive this award at my age! I want to thank my club, my coach and my team-mates, because they help make this possible. I want to say ‘thanks’ to all the people who voted for me. I would like to finish with a fantastic victory if it’s possible.

Oliver Giroud: Thank you very much. It’s an honour for me and I’m delighted to receive this trophy in front of legends of football. Thank you to the people who voted for me. I would like to congratulate the nominees who scored amazing goals. I would like to dedicate this trophy to my dad.

Celtic FC chairman Ian Bankier: It’s a great story. Celtic Football Club is all about stories. About the Irish famine, about them coming to Glasgow, about being founded on the grounds of charity and then winning this great title in 1967.