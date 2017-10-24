The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Men’s Player, Lieke Martens Best Women

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo was voted the 2017 FIFA Men’s Player Of The Year at the world-famous London Palladium theatre on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Ronaldo won the award for the second consecutive year and joined Argentine striker Lionel Messi on the winners’ list with five trophies. “Thank you for voting for me. I want to mention Leo (Messi) and Neymar to be here. I want to thank Real Madrid for their support all year,” said Ronaldo after winning the award.

“We are in England for the first time, and I win it for the second consecutive time. This is a great moment for me. Thank you to all my fans all over the world. I appreciate that. I’m so happy, thank you very much and have a good night,” he added.

Legendary French midfielder and 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, 45, was voted the awarded the 2017 FIFA Men’s Coach Of The Year. It was double delight for The Netherlands as 24-year-old Lieke Martens was named the 2017 FIFA Women’s Player Of The Year and 47-year-old Sarina Wiegman bagged the 2017 FIFA Women’s Coach award.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 39, won 2017 FIFA Goalkeeper Of The Year award despite being one of the oldest player to play international football. It was the first time that FIFA was giving the award for the best goalkeeper. Buffon also found a place in the FIFA FIFPro World11. Apart from the Italian goalkeeper, the FIFA FIFPro World11 included Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The Puskás and FIFA Fan Awards, with Frenchman Olivier Giroud won the Puskás Award for his mindboggling ‘scorpion kick’ goal scored for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League while Scottish football club Celtic’s supporters won the second Fan Award for their 360-degree card tribute to the ‘Lisbon Lions’. The FIFA Fair Play Award went to Ivorian-born Togolese football forward Francis Kone. The player had saved the life of an opponent by administering on-pitch first aid after a collision. It was the fourth time that he had saved a player’s life on the football pitch.

List of Winners:

Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Women’s Player: Lieke Martens

Men’s Coach: Zinedine Zidane

Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Puskás Award: Olivier Giroud

Fan Award: Celtic supporters

Fair Play Award: Francis Kone

World11: Gianluigi Buffon; Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta, Luka Modric; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar.

The proceedings were hosted by English actor, producer, musician, and DJ Idris Elba. There was a lot of music and entertainment at the star-studded evening. Percussion group Stomp and English rock band Kasabian provided the musical treat with the latter giving a beautiful performance of “Ill Ray”.