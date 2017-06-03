Will give our best in challenging English conditions: Goswami

Kolkata, June 3 (IANS) Indian women's team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami on Saturday said English conditions would be challenging during the ICC Women's World Cup starting June 24, adding that India would leave no stone unturned to win the coveted crown.

"England is a challenging place for cricket. Weather plays an important part. We will go there on 11th and will play a few practice matches. The team which acclimatises best will have the advantage," Goswami told reporters on the sidelines of a felicitation programme organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) here.

India will play hosts England on June 24 in their first match of the women's World Cup which they have never won.

"We will all want to do well. We have been working very hard for this tournament. A World Cup takes place every four years. On the day, whoever performs well will win," the 34-year-old Bengal girl said.

Goswami recently became the highest wicket-taker among the women in the history of One-Day Internationals (ODI), eclipsing the decade-long record in the name of Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Goswami dismissed South Africa's Raisibe Ntozakhe during a Women's Quadrangular Series match on May 9 to claim her 181st victim in the 50-over format. Goswami had figures of 3/20 in 7.3 overs in that match.

She broke Fitzpatrick's record of 180 wickets from 109 matches.

"I would like to thank my family, friends and coach. They were with me through thick and thin," Goswami said.

On Sunday's crunch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy game at Birmingham, Goswami said: "India-Pakistan will be an exciting match and I am looking forward to watching it. It is always special when the two teams lock horns. You cannot predict who will win but whoever holds their nerve will come out winners."

Goswami heaped praise on former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) supremo Jagmohan Dalmiya.

"He was the best administrator. His contribution is not unknown to the game and I will remain indebted to him forever for all the help and support throughout my career," she said.

Goswami made her debut in 2002 and since then has represented India in 155 ODIs and 10 Tests taking 185 and 40 wickets respectively.

