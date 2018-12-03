It was best to take a break before the Adelaide Test: Pujara

Adelaide, Dec 3 (IANS) Indian middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday revealed why the team management opted for a rest day before the first Test of the four-match series, starting here on December 6.

The team management's decision for a rest day comes after India played a four-day warm up game against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney last week.

"We got what we wanted in the practice game and the trainer and the physio have been monitoring the workload. We thought that it was best to take a break today and train for the next two days and be fresh for the Test match," Pujara said.

Notably, Cricket Australia XI had piled up a mammoth 544 runs against India. But Pujara believes it is not a matter of concern.

"Conceding 500 runs in a warm-up game doesn't mean anything. It wasn't a Test match so we are not worried about it. Our bowlers know what they have to do," he said adding: "They know what line and length to bowl in Australia, and most of them have played here in 2014-15. As a bowling unit we are very confident and the bowlers will stick to their basics."

Pujara meanwhile, is expecting a good show from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming crucial Test series down under.

"I always say he (Ashwin) is a clever bowler, he reads the batsmen really well...I think he has made a lot of changes. I can't describe what it is...But he has made some adjustments which has helped him," Pujara expressed.

"He also has played some county cricket, enough cricket in England, which is obviously overseas, different conditions, not much help for spinners. So when he plays in Australia, he knows what he has to do, he also has played a series in 2014-15, so he is very confident now and whatever adjustment he had to make, he has already done," Pujara pointed out.

The 30-year-old also spoke on the Indian batting department and said most of the batsmen are experienced enough to handle the aussie bowling attack.

"We have some goals as a batting unit...I don't think there is any pressure on the batting unit. Most of our batters are experienced enough. So we trust our preparation and ability," Pujara added.

