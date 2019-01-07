My best achievement, says Kohli after historic win

Sydney, Jan 7 (IANS) After India scripted history by winning its first series on Australian soil, edging past the hosts 2-1, an elated Virat Kohli termed the victory as his "best achievement'.

After winning the Adelaide and Melbourne Tests, India scored 622 for 7 in their first innings before bowling out Australia for 300 and later enforced follow-on in the fourth and final affair here.

However persistent drizzle washed out the fifth day as the contest ended in a draw.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said: "Firstly I want to say, I've never been more proud of a team than this one. The culture we've been able to build over the last 12 months."

"Only one word to say, I'm proud. To lead these players is an honour and a privilege. By far this is my best achievement. Has to be on top of the pile," he added.

Kohli also showered praise on Cheteshwar Pujara, who was instrumental in India's historic win with three tons in the series and a total of 521 runs.

"Want to give a special mention to Pujara. Especially after the kind of series he had the last time he came here. He's one guy always willing to accept things. Takes it in his stride and works on his game," the Indian skipper expressed.

"He (Pujara) is the nicest man around. Special mention to Mayank Agarwal too. To come in on Boxing Day and play like that against a high quality attack in their conditions speaks volumes of the belief he has," Kohli added.

Meanwhile, Pujara, who was adjudged player of the match and series, said: "It's a great feeling for all of us. We've been working really hard to win a series overseas. And especially doing it in this country, it's never easy."

"First hundred was special, scoring it in Adelaide and going 1-0 up is something which we were all aiming for. When you do that, there's a good chance of winning the series. So that hundred was special," he pointed out.

