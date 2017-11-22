Besiktas reach first Champions knockout stage in 31 years

Madrid, Nov 22 (IANS) Turkish football club Besiktas punched their tickets for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 31 years, thanks to a 1-1 draw with Porto.

Besiktas and Real Madrid joined Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, who came into the fifth match day having already secured their places in the round of 16, reports Efe.

Besiktas had to battle back on Tuesday after conceding a goal to Porto's Felipe in the 29th minute of the match in Istanbul.

Anderson Talisca got the equaliser in the 42nd minute and the home side hung on to preserve the draw and remain undefeated in the group stage.

With 11 points, the Turkish side wins Group G and is headed to the knockout phase for the first time since the competition was reformatted in 1992, while Porto has seven points, the same as RB Leipzig, who routed Monaco 4-1.

Timo Werner scored two for Leipzig as Monaco, last year's semi-finalists, saw themselves eliminated.

Porto, with an advantage over the German club on goal difference, will face Monaco in their final match, while Leipzig have to contend with Besiktas.

In Group F, Manchester City remained perfect with a 1-0 victory over hapless Feyenoord, but Shakhtar Donetsk blew a chance to seal second place, losing 0-3 to Napoli.

Shakhtar, with nine points, can claim a berth in the knockout stage with a draw in their final match against Manchester City.

Napoli, at six points, need a victory over Feyenoord and a Shakhtar loss against the Citizens.

--IANS

