Besides Sachin Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw, Sourav Ganguly Too Scored Duleep Trophy Century in His Teens

New Delhi: The 17-year-old batting sensation from Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw, has scored a century on his Duleep Trophy debut. Playing for India Red against India Blue, Shaw scored 154 to become the second youngest centurion in the tournament’s history. Apparently, he became the youngest player to score a ton in Duleep Trophy final.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar stays the youngest to score a century in Duleep Trophy having done it on January 11, 1991. He made his Duleep Trophy debut against East Zone and went on to score 159. He was 17 years and 262 days old then. Interestingly, in the same match, the then 18-year-old Sourav Ganguly scored his first century in Duleep Trophy as well.

Few days later, Tendulkar scored another century against South Zone and since then he tops the list of youngest players to score a century in Duleep Trophy.

Youngest Batsmen to Score a Century in Duleep Trophy

Player Team Opponent Date Age Sachin Tendulkar West Zone East Zone 11 Jan, 1991 17 years 262 days Sachin Tendulkar West Zone South Zone 18 Jan, 1991 17 years 269 days Prithvi Shaw India Red India Blue 25 Sep, 2017 17 years 320 days Sritam Das East Zone Central Zone 20 Oct, 1986 18 years 71 days Sourav Ganguly East Zone West Zone 11 Jan, 1991 18 years 187 days

Not just on his Duleep Trophy debut, Tendulkar also scored centuries on his Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy debuts.

Following Tendulkar’s path is the teenage sensation from Mumbai. Shaw, like Tendulkar, now has centuries on debuts in Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy.

Earlier this year, Shah, while making his Ranji Trophy debut, scored a century against Tamil Nadu.

The talented teenager made it to the news after setting a record in the Harris Shield school cricket tournament in Mumbai. Aged 14, Shaw scored a record-breaking 546 off 330 balls while playing for Rizvi Springfield School.

Shaw, who was originally not part of the India Red squad, was called up as a replacement for injured Ambati Rayudu. The youngster indeed has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.